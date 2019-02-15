Tata Tiago Sales Figures Hit Two Lakh Mark

Tata Motors are celebrating great sales figures for their hatchback, the popular Tata Tiago by hitting the two lakh number. This continues to add to the Tata Tiago model being their most successful hatchback to date.

The Tata Tiago was launched in the beginning of 2016 and was the company’s first product launched under their IMPACT Design philosophy. Over the past few years the car has seen a number of variants being introduced into the Indian market, such as the AMT models – XZA, XTA, and the special edition Tiago Wizz. Last year, Tata launched an urban ‘toughroader’ called the Tiago NRG and a new top-of-the-line variant, the Tiago XZ+. Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives, together in a 50:50 joint venture, JTSV, introduced a performance variant of the hatchback called the Tiago JTP; the most powerful version that makes 114 PS and 150 Nm. The Tiago JTP is priced at Rs 6.44 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition, the company also launched a music video in an attempt to reach out to customers, which seems to have worked.

The Tata Tiago has a distinctive design, drawn out with inputs from design studios in Pune, the UK, and Italy. The car is available with two engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol making 85 PS and 114 Nm, and a 1.05-litre diesel that churns out 70 PS and 140 Nm. Only the above mentioned XZA and XTA variants come with an automatic transmission, both being petrol units. The rest all come with a five-speed manual gearbox. Pricing for the Tiago petrol ranges between Rs 3.45 lakh to Rs 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom), the diesel variants range from Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on occasion Mayank Pareek, President of Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The Tata Tiago is a testimony to the strong connect we have established with our customers by offering best in class features at a great value proposition. The Tiago continues to be one of the few models in the hatchback segment that is still registering positive growth despite being in its third year of production. With 18 renowned accolades, the Tiago is the country’s most awarded compact hatchback. I would like to express my gratitude to all the customers who have contributed to this milestone. We are confident that the Tiago will continue to win the hearts of customers across India and thrive as a successful offering in the hatchback segment.”

Story: Zal Cursetji