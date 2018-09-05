Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Launching Soon

Tata Motors will soon launch a new cross-hatch based, as the name suggests, on their bestseller, the Tiago. The new car will be called the Tiago NRG. The concept is similar to what we have seen in the past with Maruti and their Celerio X model and Hyundai with their i20 Active.

Tata Motors have sent out invitations for a press conference and it could very possibly be for the launch of this new car. Cross-hatch cars have been gaining momentum of late due to their versatility, and with more and more companies launching such models. It makes sense, too, it’s small enough for the city and high enough for a trip to the countryside or for navigating our cratered lunar-surface roads.

The styling of the new Tiago NRG cross-hatch will be different as well. Side-skirts, large bumpers, big wheel-arches, roof-rails, and all else that would fit the bill for a cross-hatch are part of the kit. New 14-inch alloy wheels will be slapped on to the car as well. Colour options are all of the dual-tone variety: Malabar Silver, Canyon Orange, and Fuji White.

The engine specifications are expected to be the same as the NRG’s regular hatch sibling, with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol and the 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel. To know more about the Tata Tiago read our previous stories below.

Photo Credits: Team BHP

Story: Zal Cursetji