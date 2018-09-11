Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Launched!

Tata Motors have launched their much-awaited cross-hatch, based on the Tiago; enter the Tiago NRG. This compact crossover concept is similar to what we have seen in the past with Maruti and their Celerio X model and Hyundai with their i20 Active, and the result is a jacked-up hatch that looks ready to take on the world, and the worst that the road has to offer. This versatile segment has been gaining momentum of late, and with more and more companies launching such models, the Tiago NRG is a timely addition to Tata Motors’ portfolio.

It comes with all-black front grille, headlamps, ORVMs, B-pillar, roof and rear spoiler, while the 14-inch steel wheels get dual-tone treatment. Adding to the sporty theme are the plastic cladding on the side profile and the tailgate of the car. Also new are the faux skid plates on the rear bumper and roof rails. But the biggest update is the higher ground clearance of 180 mm which make apt for various road surfaces.

The new car is powered by Tata’s existing powerplants that already do duty in the Tiago. Customers can choose between the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol-powered Revotron engine, or the 1.05-litre, three-cylinder Revotorq Diesel, and both come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Tata Tiago NRG has been launched at Rs 5.50 lakh for the petrol variant, and Rs 6.32 lakh for the diesel variant (pricxes are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Story: Zal Cursetji