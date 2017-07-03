Tata Tiago crosses the 1 lakh bookings milestone

Tata Motor’s most awarded compact hatchback, Tiago crosses 1-lakh bookings in the domestic market.

Launched in April 2016, Tiago was the first car, which represented the company’s IMPACT design philosophy. With over 65,000 cars on-road since its launch, Tiago has acquired 18 notable accolades.

The top-end variant of the car has been the most popular among first time car buyers and the recently introduced AMT variant has received an overwhelming response. The Tiago is available in petrol and diesel variants with two new engines – Revotron 1.2L (petrol engine) and Revotorq 1.05L (diesel engine). Furthermore, Tiago’s engines are programmed to deliver superior fuel economy and a lively driving experience with a segment-first feature, the Multi-drive mode (City and Eco) making it equivalent to offering two engines in one.

STORY : Aahil Akkalkotkar