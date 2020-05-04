Tata Sierra Concept – Five Things to Know

We saw the Tata Sierra Concept at the Auto Expo 2020 and it is likely to launch in India later this year.

Origin

The Sierra was the first SUV from Tata Motors that was launched in 1991. The manufacturers recently displayed the Tata Sierra Concept at the Auto Expo 2020 which gave us a feeling of nostalgia as the concept model takes most of the design cues from the original model and has been worked on to have a more futuristic appeal. The original model was designed and manufactured in India, but the concept has been designed mainly at Tata Motors European Technical Centre.

Design

The original Sierra was a two-door, four-seater SUV with designing you could expect from a car from the 1990s. The reborn Tata Sierra features a sleek design with sharp edges. Glass is still used to create its distinct rear portion of the body. The car features a panoramic sunroof, touch-operated sliding doors at the rear and a futuristic front end with small LED headlights. There is a strip on the rear door that has to be touch-swiped to get access to the rear.

Interior

The interior of the Tata Sierra Concept are what makes it so special. It features a slew of futuristic applications and have gone with the theme of an electric future to promote a greener environment. The first thing we noticed was, though just as a decorative measure, some faux grass set out behind the dashboard. Another interesting aspect was that the car did not make use of an instrument cluster. It just had a small display that looked more like a heads-up display.

Features

There is a beacon in the rear compartment, which gives a better feel to the cabin where the lighting can be adjusted. The most interesting feature has to be the front passenger seat that can be rotated a full 180°, giving the passenger the liberty to face the rear passengers whenever they please.

Electric Future

We have no official word about the powertrain of the Sierra but it will most likely be an electric powertrain that will offer around 300 km of range. Other reports also suggest that the car could first be launched with a petrol or diesel engine after which an electric would follow.