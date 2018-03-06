Tata Showcase InnoVision E-Vision concept at Geneva Motor Show

Tata Motors have taken the wraps off their newest concept design – the InnoVision electric E-Vision at the esteemed Geneva Motor Show today. The concept is based on Tata’s IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy, and may provide a glimpse into what a future production Tata sedan could potentially look like.

With a very concept-like, futuristic design approach, featuring sharp lines and a sleek, agile stance, the E-Vision concept definitely looks the part. Apart from the singular styling cues, the E-Vision also has a premium interior to match. It features unique touches like two hidden digital interfaces up front, a spacious front row with the entirety of the space under the dash unencumbered, and a second row that gets fully adjustable seats. All of this goodness is wrapped in luxury so that it is as comfortable to be in as it is technologically advanced.

The power-train is based on Tata’s Omega Arc EV structure and will offer up energy management solutions, connected tech like “cloud computing, analytics, geo-spatial mapping, and increased human machine interface.” Tata also claim that it will be capable of a sub-seven-second 0-100 km/h time, and hit a top whack of 200 km/h while still being able to offer a maximum gradability of 40 per cent. Definitely an eye-catcher in concept form, and with on-paper performance to match, it’s great to see an Indian brand such as Tata showcasing such a concept and rubbing shoulders with the who’s who of the globe’s automotive manufacturers at the Geneva Motor Show.