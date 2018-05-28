Tata Shelve Racemo Sports Car

Tata Motors are shelving a number of projects, including the Tamo Racemo project, reportedly to make room for their commercial vehicle sector.

A leading Indian business daily reports that

Racemo was a sports car by Tamo, a sub-brand of Tata. It was showcased at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show turning a number of head too. The car is a two-seater sports car powered by a small 1.2 litre Revtron turbo-charged engine that created an impressive 190 PS and 210 Nm of torque. The shifter is a six-speed automated manual transmission with paddle shifts and has a 0-100 km/h in under 6 seconds.

The car was designed at the Tata Motors Design Studio in Turin, Italy with renowned car designer, Marcello Gandini, part of the early process. The engineering and research was carried out by Tata Motors Engineering Research Centre in Pune, India and the manufacturers European Technical Centre in Coventry, England.

The company were planning on producing a couple hundred odd samples and had allocated Rs. 250 crore for the project. There were delays earlier as well but now Tata have decided to completely halt the project and have put it up for sale, for the purpose of funding their commercial vehicle projects.

source : Money Control

Story : Zal Cursetji