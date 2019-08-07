Tata Power and Tata Motors Ready Electric Mobility Infrastructure in India

Tata Power and Tata Motors have come together to enhance the electric mobility infrastructure in India.

The partnership between Tata Motors and Tata Power is to support the Maharashtra Government’s vision of promoting e-mobility in the State by setting up public EV charging stations. Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are the five key metros that Tata Motors and Tata Power will set up electric charging stations for their EVs. The partnership aims to have 300 charging stations set up by the end of FY20 and a total of 500 in the next two years. The initiative was inaugurated with the first seven stations being set up in Pune on 2 August. The next two months should see 45 more stations set up in four of the other cities.

The chargers are operated by Tata Power and will adhere to Bharat Standard (15 kW) for the initial 50 charging stations. Later on, the chargers will adhere to 30-50 kW DC CCS2 Standard. With the launch of the initiative, the initial EV customers will get free charging for the next three months.

Speaking at the occasion, Praveer Sinha, MD and CEO of Tata Power, said, “We are committed to making India EV-ready in line with the Government’s ambition of providing green technology solutions and Tata Group’s vision of reducing India’s carbon footprint. Our aim is to make EV charging as fast and easy as possible for all Indians and we are very pleased to partner with Tata Motors, with whom we jointly identified high-priority locations which could be preferred by the potential EV owners.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD of Tata Motors, said, “We are happy to partner with Tata Power for taking the first step in developing ubiquitous EV charging infrastructure in India. This partnership is an important milestone in our journey to offer complete ecosystem solutions and offer peace of mind to our customers. We remain committed to the sustainable mobility mission and will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for the customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country.”

Story: Azaman Chothia