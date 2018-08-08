Tata Nexon scores a 4-star rating at Global NCAP safety test

Tata Motors have proven that safety was given top priority when designing the new Nexon crossover, and the result is the highest adult safety score (13.56/17) across all the Indian market models tested by Global NCAP this year. This score has secured the Nexon a 4-star rating for adult safety, while the car was also awarded a 3-star rating for child safety; both class-leading results that put Tata Motors in the same league as leading international automobile manufacturers.

Commenting on this achievent, Mayank Pareek, President of Tata Motors passenger vehicle operations, had this to say, “The Global NCAP results are a reflection of our commitment towards bringing technologically-advanced features which are safe yet stylish. With these test results, the Nexon is India’s safest compact SUV, after being one of the most awarded models from the Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles stable. It is a proud moment for all our Nexon customers today. I am delighted and proud of the hard-work put in by the entire team and congratulate each one for this accomplishment. Our journey to offer best quality products continues.”

The steel monocoque is reinforced at critical areas, while being designed to crumple and absorb energy in others, resulting in a structurally-sound passenger compartment that is built to resist deformation in case of a collision. On the inside, Tata Motors have provided seatbelts all around, dual front airbags and pedal blockers on the driver’s side to reduce the chances of foot and leg injuries. Other safety features include ABS and EBD as standard, voice alerts and fog lamps that offer cornering assistance.