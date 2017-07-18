Tata Nexon Powered By Two New Engine Options



Tata Motors are gearing up for the launch of their new anticipated SUV boldly called the Nexon, which is short for ‘Next-On’ which signifies their inspiration, claiming to take things to the next level, since its début at the Auto Expo in 2016.

Tata Motors have developed two new engines for this eagerly anticipated SUV – there is the turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine which develops 110 PS and 170 Nm of torque. For the diesel buyer there is the 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq motor which develops 110 PS and 260 Nm of torque. Both these engine options will be paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and will be equipped with multi-drive modes – Eco, City and Sport, which alter the Nexon’s performance capabilities.

Commenting on the occasion, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “To introduce this all new SUV into the market, we are not leaving any stone unturned. We are once again introducing a product with an exciting package for our customers. The engine is the heart of the car and along with the SUV like design and features, we wanted to offer punchy, responsive and refined engines. Both these engines have been designed and developed post extensive feedback from auto enthusiasts, expert drivers, followed by extensive testing across India, on different terrains. We are confident that this new family of engines will further help us build our brand and deliver a memorable experience on-road.”

Story: Sahej Patheja