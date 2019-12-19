Tata Nexon EV Revealed

The all-new electric SUV that has been revealed today is the Tata Nexon EV. Prices for the car will be announced next month.

Tata Motors revealed their all-new fully-electric SUV for the Indian market today. The Tata Nexon EV will be powered by the new Ziptron technology, where the vehicle promises an efficient high voltage system, zippy performance, long-range, fast charging capability, and extended battery life. Powering the Tata Nexon EV is a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. This motor is capable of producing 129 hp and 245 Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 9.9 seconds. The battery pack is liquid-cooled especially for Indian conditions and also meets IP67 standards. The Nexon EV promises a range of 300 km on a full charge.

The vehicle gets two driving modes – Drive and Sport that are coupled with features like Regenerative Braking to charge the battery while coasting, Hill Ascent and Descent Assist to make driving on slopes more convenient and Smart Regen with Creep feature allows a user to tackle congested city traffic without any effort.

The Nexon EV gets a design almost similar to the Nexon. The design is now bolder and appears to be slightly bulkier. The new design of the front end features a bumper with its sporty central grille, detailed with the Tata Motors signature Tri-Arrows. The chrome lines around the windows and running across the front and the rear add a premium touch to the car. The Nexon EV comes with a 7-inch Harman infotainment system offering connectivity. It also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, “After introducing our cutting-edge EV technology, Ziptron, we are thrilled to unveil the first EV featuring this technology – The Nexon EV. This is a high performance, connected vehicle that is uniquely suited to address the aspirations of Indian customers and break all barriers for EV adoption. We are confident that this development will mark an important milestone in India’s electrification journey, and further reinforce our commitment towards developing sustainable and responsible mobility solutions for India.”

The Nexon EV is scheduled to launch in January 2020, and expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 Lakhs. The EV can be pre-booked for an amount of Rs 21,000 starting December 20, 2019 either through the company’s official website or through select authorized dealers.