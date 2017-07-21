Tata Nexon compact SUV production begins; launch this festive season



Tata Motors have announced that the first batch of their soon-to-be-launched compact SUV, the Nexon, have rolled-out from their Ranjangaon plant.



The Nexon will be the fourth car to be based on Tata Motors’ new IMPACT design philosophy, and is a vital product that will decide the company’s future.

Earlier this week, Tata Motors had revealed details about the new engines (click to read) that’ll power this compact SUV. These include a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Revotron series and a 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Revotorq family, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Tata Motors will soon begin despatching the cars to dealerships across the country in a phased manner. So, you can visit a Tata Motors showroom close to you to get a closer look. The Tata Nexon will be launched in the coming months to cash in the oncoming festive season.