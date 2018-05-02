 

Tata Nexon AMT Launched

Tata Nexon web
Tata Motors have launched the automated manual transmission equipped version of their crossover, the Nexon, available only in top-end XZA trim, at Rs 9.41 lakh for the Revotron petrol and Rs 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Revotorq diesel.

The Nexon, Tata Motors’ latest compact crossover, seems to have received a warm response and has prompted the company to introduce AMT versions as well. The Nexon AMT HyprDrive – Self-Shift Gears (SSG) also boasts a first-in-class wearable key which claims to aid an active lifestyle. Potential buyers for the Nexon can now personalise their vehicles, thanks to the introduction of the ‘IMAGINATOR’ – an online platform to personalise and customise their car. An exciting Etna Orange paint finish, with the option for a Silver Sonic dual-tone roof is also available.

Tata Nexon (2) web
