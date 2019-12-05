Tata Motors Tie up with Google for Tata Altroz Voice BoT

Tata Motors in association with Google recently announced the launch of the Tata Altroz Voice BoT.

The new Tata Altroz Voice BoT is a personalized voice experience between the car and the driver, using Google Assistant.

The Tata Altroz Voice BoT is designed to assist customers along their journey by enhancing their in-car connected experience with access to rich content such as product features and specifications in an interactive manner. All the user needs is a phone with Google Assistant and say, ”Ok Google, Talk to Tata Altroz” to activate. After this, one can have an interactive session by asking any question about the car. The voice assistant can also be paired with the car via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. This is helpful as the driver can have all the information they want on the move with a completely wireless and easy way.

According to Mayank Pareek, President of Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) said, “Users today are passing through the purchase journey entirely fuelled by self-investigation. We know from our long partnership with Google that this journey is predominantly aided through online research, that too mostly on mobile devices. To cater to these evolving needs, we are delighted to launch the Tata Altroz Voice BoT, one of our many initiatives that will enhance the overall buying experience of the users. We hope that this class-defining service will be appreciated and will contribute to a more convenient buying experience.”

We’ve driven the Tata Altroz recently. Watch this space for the review once the embargo lifts on the morning of 9 December.