Tata Motors’ SOUL Drive Has Gone International

Tata Motors’ SOUL Drive has for the first time crossed international borders by taking place in the ‘Land of the Thunder Dragon’, Bhutan. SOUL, which stands for SUV Owners United League, is a community program by Tata for their SUV owners for expeditions and adventurous drives since 2012. The program, which is almost 13,000 members strong, also offers rewards and offers to owners.

The SOUL drive commenced on 29 April, started from Siliguri, where 34 members in 12 Tata SUVs will cover a distance of over 1,000 kilometres through India’s stunning mountainous neighbour, Bhutan. The expedition will visit renowned landmarks such as the Memorial Chorten, the giant Shakyamuni Buddha statue, cross the Dochula Pass, and of course hike up to the famous Tiger’s Nest monastery. In addition, an opportunity to experience Bhutanese culture has also been added into the itinerary with mask dancing and archery classes for members of the expedition.

This year will also see the new SUV from the Indian manufacturer, the Tata Harrier, be part of the convoy. Tata says that considering what the Harrier has been derived from it will be at home when handling some of the tough terrains the expedition is sure to encounter.

Speaking about the drive, S. N. Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Since its inception, SOUL has been growing from strength to strength. Achieving a new feat with every new expedition, it has become a way of life for these Tata SUV owners. This expedition is created to provide our SOUL members with an opportunity to rekindle their spirit of adventure, in the company of like-minded people and traverse through the beautiful valleys of Bhutan. This first of its kind, international edition of the SOUL drive becomes even more special with the addition of our newly launched SUV – the Tata Harrier, which will enhance the excitement level of the SUV enthusiasts. We are confident that this drive will create memories among the SOUL members and give them a chance to visit some of the pristine and unexplored areas in and around Bhutan.”