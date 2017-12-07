Tata Motors Roll Out Electric Tigor

Tata Motors have rolled out an all-electric version of their popular Tigor styleback from their Sanand plant in Gujarat. The event was flagged off by Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, and Ratan Tata, Former Chairman, Tata Group. The head of Tata Motors, Guenter Butschek was also present at the event.

Word on the street is that those vehicles were the first batch ordered by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). If you are considering booking one of these eco-friendly cars, you will have to hold on for a little longer because Tata Motors haven’t revealed their intentions with the Tigor EV yet. For now, it looks like it will be limited for EESL’s use only.

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we receive confirmation about a launch. Watch this space.

Story: Joshua Varghese