Tata Motors Reveal New Cars at the Geneva International Motor Show

Tata Motors have taken the wraps off some stylish cars at the famed Geneva International Motor Show. The line-up comprises the Altroz, Altroz EV, Buzzard – Geneva Edition, Buzzard Sport – Geneva Edition, and H2X Concept.

The Altroz and Altroz EV are stylish, premium hatchbacks. The former will be powered by either a petrol or diesel engine while the latter will have an electric powertrain. The Tata Altroz is built on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture and is also the second product to be designed under the Impact 2.0 design language. Tata have announced that we will not have to wait long to see this car in the country; a mid-2019 launch is expected.

Next up on the list is the Tata Buzzard Sport – Geneva Edition; an SUV that has been developed in collaboration with Jaguar-Land Rover that is based on the D8 platform. This seven-seater SUV also features a variety of exterior design changes to cater to global markets.

Tata Motors’ star attraction was the H2X Concept; a sub-compact SUV. Like the Altroz, this car is also based on the ALFA architecture and features the Impact 2.0 design. Looks like the Indian marque is geared up for some exciting launches later this year.

Commenting on this milestone in their journey, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD Tata Motors Ltd, said, ‘It is a proud and humble moment for us today, as we stand here not only showcasing to all what we have in store in the coming year, but also being able to honour the commitments we made last year at this very time. We are excited to showcase to you the derivatives of our new future protected architectures – the Altroz, the Altroz EV, the Buzzard – Geneva Edition , the Buzzard Sport – Geneva Edition and the show stopper of the event, the H2X Concept. All these global products are based on the two new architecture strategy. We are confident that they will be game changers in their own spheres and will successfully reiterate our commitment to offer aspirational products with world-class design and technology.’

Story: Joshua Varghese

