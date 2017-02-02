Tata Motors Exciting New Car

In a bid to show their technical and design prowess, Tata Motors is working on an affordable sports car

Affordability and Tata Motors go hand in hand and with the launch of the new TAMO sub-brand, which aims to bring together new technologies, business models and partnerships, the company seems to be serious about proving their prowess to the world. Under TAMO, which is short for Tata Motors, the company will launch their first product in mid-2018 and it is supposedly going to be a mid-engined sportscar. This new car will be unveiled to the world at the 87th Geneva Motor Show due on March 7th 2017.

The new car promises to be an affordable alternative to the likes of Audi TT and the BMW Z4. However, unlike these exotic machines from Deutschland, the developed and made in India TAMO sportscar will be constructed using more humble materials, which rules out the use of carbon-fibre and titanium. Anyway, the TAMO sportscar’s chassis design comes from legendary designer Marcello Gandini.

Powering the TAMO car will supposedly be a highly-tuned, turbocharged 1.2-litre Revotron engine, with a speculated 180PS. For a sportscar, 180 horses don’t really sound like much however, the weight of car is said to be below 800 kilos, which means it will have decent performance as well.

Tata Motors is apparently going to price the car at around Rs 25 lakh, which will make it an absolute value for money sportscar given it performs as we expect it to. Production numbers are said to be limited to just 250 units, which earns the product exclusivity, something that the TAMO brand is aiming for.