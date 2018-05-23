Tata Motors Discontinue Indica and Indigo

It has come to our notice that Tata Motors have discontinued their hatchback the Indica and compact sedan the Indigo due to low demand in the market. Tata Motors have discontinued their once popular Indica hatchback and Indigo compact sedan due

to low demand in the market. The company reportedly sold 2,583 units of the Indica and 1,756 units

of the Indigo in the fiscal year 2018. This low-sales trend indicated that both the cars were doing

below par sales, which forced the company to take the decision. According to SIAM data, there

were zero sales and production figures for both these cars in the month of April 2018.

The dated design of the Indica and Indigo are said to be the one of the main reasons for Tata Motors to discontinue producing and selling these models. According to a leading daily, the company claims that products like the Hexa, Nexon, and Tiago are doing great and that Indigo and Indica don’t really fit into the new Impact design language that the company is currently using, hence, the decision to discontinue the products.