Tata Motors Deliver First Batch Of Tigor Electric Vehicles



To celebrate National Energy Conservation Day, Tata Motors have delivered the first batch of electric vehicles (EV) to the state-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) as part of the institution’s initiative to procure 10,000 electric vehicles.

Commenting on the occasion, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said, “This initiative of the Government of India to procure 10,000 electric vehicles is a bold step in terms of promoting green & sustainable transport solutions. We, at Tata Motors are extremely proud to be part of this project and are supportive of the Government’s transformational vision of auto electrification in India. With Tigor EV, we have begun our journey in boosting e-mobility and will offer a full range of electric vehicles to the Indian customers. This tender has effectively paved way for connecting our aspirations in the e-mobility space with the vision of the Government.”

The Tigor EV is an all-electric, zero emission variant of the popular petrol and diesel powered Tigor Styleback. The Tigor EVs being delivered to EESL have three trim levels – Base, Premium and High and will be available in the ‘Pearlescent White’ colour with blue decals. Apart from the base requirements the car also has FATC (Fully Automatic AC). These cars have been developed exclusively for the EESL, and Tata haven’t revealed any plans for a full commercial role out as yet.

Story: Sahej Patheja