Tata Motors celebrates 150 years with exciting offers

To celebrate the 150 year commemoration of the Tata Group, Tata Motors have decided to offer its customer a number of deals and bonuses.

The company have said that customers will be able to avail of offers such as, benefits worth up to rupees one lakh, provision of insurance at a single rupee, special exchange bonuses and more. The offers are valid for the entire range of passenger vehicles produced by Tata Motors, including their hatchback, the Tiago, and their recently released compact SUV, the Nexon. These offers are attainable for a limited period until the 25th of June 2018 and will be available at any Tata Motors dealership.

Speaking on the occasion S.N Barman, Vice President – Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Tata Motors said, “Throughout the years, Tata Motors has continuously striven to meet the customers’ expectations and offer them with a joyous experience while purchasing a car. On the blissful occasion of the 150th anniversary of our Group, we wish to strengthen the bond of happiness amongst our customers through many beneficial offers this month.”

Story : Zal Cursetji