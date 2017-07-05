Tata motors announce GST benefits of up to Rs 2.17 lakh

The Goods and services tax commonly known as GST has finally taken over the Indian market after much anticipation. Been in effect since 1st July 2017, this new unified tax has received mixed reviews by the citizens of our country. However, certain benefits have come to the fore, particularly in the automotive space, with various manufacturers announcing price reductions thanks to the benefits of GST.

Tata Motors are the latest brand to do so, and Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, announced the benefit, saying, “We whole-heartedly welcome the initiative by the Union Government for introducing GST thereby bringing in one uniform tax across the country. This will enhance the ease of doing business and usher in a new era for the economy in general and especially, for the automotive industry. Following the roll out of GST, we have decided to pass on the entire benefit to our customers. We are offering a price reduction of upto 12% ranging between Rs 3300 and Rs 217000 depending on the model and variant. With a strong focus to encourage positive buying sentiments, we have taken this step.”

Story : Aahil Akkalkotkar