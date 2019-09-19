Tata Motors Announce EV Technology ZIPTRON

All of Tata Motors’ future electric vehicles will be powered by ZIPTRON. Tata claim that ZIPTRON is a state-of-the-art EV technology. We can expect to see their first product in the final quarter of financial year 2020.

Tata claim that the ZIPTRON has distinctive features like efficient high voltage system, zippy performance, long range, fast charging capability, battery with warranty of 8 years, and adherence to IP67 standard. Other features include a highly efficient permanent magnet AC motor, dust and water proof battery system and smart regenerative braking. In addition to announcing this technology Tata Motors have also been driving awareness for how this technology will make a difference in the modern world.

Tata already have a respectable portfolio of electric vehicles that are currently being used by the Indian government. It is only a matter of time before these technologies reach customers.

Story: Joshua Varghese