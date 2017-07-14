Tata Motors and MAHLE Developing new Eco-friendly AC System



A Tata vehicle based on a new generation platform for utility vehicles, consisting of a more complex architecture with front and rear AC system, has been selected for this joint development program.



Tata Motors and MAHLE (one of the world’s 20 largest suppliers to the automotive industry) have joined hands to design and develop a Secondary Loop Mobile Air Conditioning System (SL-MAC). This prototype would be tested on the Indian roads later this year. This project foresees the use and trial of eco-friendly, low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants HF01234yf (ASHRAE A2L) and HFC-152a (ASHRAE A2).

In the SL-MAC system, the alternative refrigerants first cool a secondary fluid coolant, which in turn cools the air to comfortable temperatures inside the vehicle cabin. This process allows the safe use of slightly flammable refrigerants that have a low global warming potential (GWP) and in turn achieves high cooling capacity, minimizing the losses and achieving an optimized overall thermodynamic efficiency in the process.

Tim Leverton, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors said, “We are the first OEM in India who is developing and evaluating an SL-MAC system on a car, using environmentally friendly refrigerants. We are delighted to work with class leading global suppliers like MAHLE and institutions like IGSD to contribute to the United Nations Environment initiative.”

Story: Richie Fernandes