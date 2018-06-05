Tata Motors and Maharashtra Government Sign Electric Vehicle MoU

Tata Motors have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Government of Maharashtra for passenger and commercial electric vehicles.

Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD of Tata Motors signed the memorandum in the presence of the state’s chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, in a move that will boost the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2018.

Butschek stated this about the signing;”Tata Motors is committed to the Government’s vision of e-mobility in India. We are excited to join forces with the Government of Maharashtra towards this endeavor. We are uniquely positioned to leverage the strength of our group companies to create an EV ecosystem. With our ready portfolio of EV offerings across our passenger and commercial vehicles, we are geared up to meet future requirements beyond the current tender commitments.”

Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director for Tata Power also made a statement, saying,” We are committed to making Maharashtra EV ready and to the Government’s ambition of providing green technology solutions. We are happy to partner with Tata Motors to deliver on the Government and Group’s vision of reducing India’s carbon footprint and enabling the customers with a sustainable future. We are happy to present Maharashtra with various electric vehicle charging stations that cover the wide expanse of the State. With these installations, Tata Power continues to pursue sustainable practices by using technology to provide Maharashtra customers access to energy-efficient options with ease.”

Butshek added that Tata Motors have delivered five Tigor electric vehicles as part of their tender from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to the Government of Maharashtra, which had laid the initial ground work for the governments vision of e-mobility. The motor company and the government will continue to collaborate with each other towards a full range of electric vehicles for the Indian customer and in turn create a sustainable green future for India.

The Tata Tigor EV is a sedan with an completely electric motor. Its range is about 100 kms before needing a charge and it gets its drive from a 29.8kW (40PS) AC induction electric motor. With Tata Power committed to opening power stations too, a green future in India has been given a real boost.

Story : Zal Cursetji