Tata Hexa Long Term Review Report – Part 1

The Tata Hexa, one of the latest long-term entrants, came to us at a time when my family, who stay in Karwar, had come to Pune for the month-long summer vacation. I got to use the Hexa which I think was a boon to drive in the city, it being an automatic car with no hassle of frequent gear shifts. Although it is a big car, I was at ease driving it in the city. When I had to drive my family back to Karwar, I naturally opted for the Hexa for that 600-odd km journey from Pune.

The drive began in the morning and I found myself cruising comfortably at around 100-110 km/h on the highway. The car behaved well, it was very comfortable to drive and, as mentioned earlier, its automatic transmission was an added advantage. Some of the stretches en route were very bad but the car took them in its stride with ease. The JBL music system in the car made sure that our journey was not boring.

After Belgavi (erstwhile Belgaum), the road to Karwar is narrow single-lane. As we were passing through the jungle, two buffaloes fighting with each other came out of nowhere and hit the car. We could hear the thud, but inside the car we were very safe and secure. We reached Karwar in the evening. The journey was absolutely fatigue-free. This car is truly a good companion for long hauls.

Story: Sanjay Raikar