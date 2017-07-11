Tata Hexa Experience Centre – Go Around or Go Through

Want to know what the Tata Hexa can really do? The Hexa Experience Centre may be just where you need to head to

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Tata Motors

The Hexa Experience Centre is an event organised by Tata Motors where potential customers can witness the off-road prowess of the Hexa in addition to getting a test-drive in the car. The setup in Pune comprises eight obstacles, each of which is designed to showcase specific off-road features of the car, including the traction control system, torque on demand, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill descent control, hill-hold control, and the 200 millimetres of ground clearance.

We were given a ride around the course by trained professionals. Unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance to drive the Hexa across all courses. Even from the passenger seat I could tell that the Hexa handled the obstacles with aplomb. A gigantic steel structure in the middle of the course showcased hill-hold control and hill descent control. The car managed to scale the 24-degree incline with ease from standstill at the foot of the structure. A flight of stairs was also dismissed in a similar fashion. The ‘raised kerbstones’ and wood blocks did not scrape the bottom of the car as it tackled the course carrying three passengers and a driver.

One of the most impressive obstacles was the ramp with rollers on one side. The Hexa climbed it without breaking into a sweat thanks to ESP with traction control. The ‘Traction Control System’ obstacle was, by far, the most interesting of the lot. It literally had the car balancing on two diagonally opposite wheels, while the other two caught enough grip to pull it through.

Following the success of the first phase of the Hexa Experience, Tata Motors intend to organise this event in as many as 18 other cities.