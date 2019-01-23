Tata Harrier Launch in India – Top Things To Know

Tata Motors have brought us the new Harrier, priced from Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-seater Tata Harrier is based on an older Land Rover Discovery and in the Indian market, it is expected to take on the Renault Captur, the Hyundai Creta, and the Jeep Compass.

Two Seating Choices:

The Harrier is as a five-seater but a seven-seater model will be released later.

Land Rover Underpinnings:

The Harrier is built on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform derived from a former model of the Land Rover Discovery. This means that it has a similar floor plan, independent suspension, and steering gear. However, to optimize manufacturing costs, a lot of aluminium parts have been replaced with steel.

Exterior:

Tata Motors have a new design language called ‘Impact Design 2.0’, and the Harrier will be the first car to sport this.

We got our first glimpse of the Harrier as the ‘Concept H5X’ at the past Auto Expo. Almost a year later, we are pleased to see that Tata have retained most of the design language that was seen on the concept. Furthermore, they have also borrowed some styling cues from the Nexon and the Land Rover Discovery Sport. The slim headlamps, high-set LED tail-lamps, floating roof with a panoramic sunroof, and exaggerated, chunky wheel arches give the car a bold and commanding stance.

Interior:

The fully-loaded XZ variant comes equipped with a dark brown interior and Benecke-Kaliko (now Continental) leather upholstery. Infotainment can be accessed via a 8.8-inch ‘floating island’ touchscreen and acoustics are taken care of by nine JBL speakers and an amplifier.



Engine:

The Tata Harrier is powered by an all-new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine dubbed ‘KRYOTEC’. The moniker has been inspired by the Cryogenic rocket engine famed for its reliability and performance. The engine shares major components with the Fiat MultiJet II motor currently used in the Jeep Compass. In the Harrier it produces 140 PS at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,750-2,500 rpm and comes mated to a six-speed manual.

Variants

Tata have introduced the Harrier in four variants (all prices ex-showroom)

XE – Rs 12.69 lakh

XM – Rs 13.75 lakh

XT – Rs 14.95 lakh

XZ – Rs 16.25 lakh

Harrier Offical Specs & Features:

Here is a list of specs and features available on the new Tata SUV:

2.0-litre Kryotec engine producing 140 PS and 350 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission

Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)

Overall dimensions (LxWxH): 4,598 mm x 1,894 mm x 1,706 mm

Ground clearance – 205 mm

Fuel tank capacity – 50 litres

425 litres of boot space extendable to 810 litres with rear seats folded

8.8-inch ‘floating island’ touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

320W JBL-powered sound setup including 9 speakers and an amp

Six airbags, ABS with EBD and off-road ABS mode, Cornering Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Hold and Hill Descent, Brake Assist

Fog lamp with cornering function, reverse parking camera

Story: Zal Cursetji and Joshua Varghese

