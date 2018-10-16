Tata Harrier – Top Things To Expect

Tata Motors teased the new Harrier in the recent past and had us all excited. With a launch expected at the beginning of 2019, here are a few things we can expect.

Two Seating Choices:

The Harrier will initially be offered as a five-seater, with a seven-seater model to be released later. The five-seater is slated for a launch in early 2019. The name Harrier, however, will be given only to the five-seater variant, the seven-seater will get another name. The Harrier will compete in the Indian market against the Renault Captur, Hyundai Creta, and even the Jeep Compass.

Land Rover Underpinnings:

The Harrier will be built on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform derived from a former Land Rover Discovery. This means that it would come with a similar floor plan, independent suspension, and steering gear. The SUV will be a little heavier, though, as many aluminium parts will be replaced with steel to lower manufacturing costs.

Exterior:

Tata Motors have a new design language called ‘Impact Design 2.0’, and the Harrier will be the first car to sport this. With slim headlights, high set LED tail-lamps, a floating roof with a panoramic sunroof, and exaggerated, chunky wheel arches giving the car a bold and commanding stance.

Interior:

A large infotainment touchscreen, steering-mounted controls, dual-tone dashboard, and a spacious cabin with comfortable seats can be expected. However, Tata have not divulged much information about the interior. Hence these features are just rumours at the moment.

Engine:

Tata have confirmed that the Harrier will be powered by an all-new 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine dubbed the ‘KRYOTEC’. The moniker has been inspired by the Cryogenic rocket engine famed for its reliability and performance. The engine shares major components with the Fiat MultiJet II motor currently used in the Jeep Compass and should produce around 170 PS and 350 Nm. Drive options to include a six-speed manual or automatic options.

Edit 16/10/2018: Bookings for the new Tata Harrier are now open for an amount of Rs 30,000 at their nearest Tata dealership.

Story: Zal Cursetji