Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago Get Pro Edition Accessories

The Tata Pro Edition options include features like parking sensors, app-based connectivity, sunroof and chrome packs priced between Rs 29,999 and Rs 1.09 lakh, depending on the car model.



To boost sales and to cash in on the oncoming festive season, the Indian car-maker has introduced a special Tata Motors Genuine Accessories pack for their existing cars. These include the Tata Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tigor and Tiago which can be upgraded with the Pro edition features. For instance, by paying Rs 29,999, Tiago owners can upgrade the hatchback with a pop-up sunroof, ambient lighting, sunshades, camera with display on the rear-view mirror and armrest. Similarly, the Harrier owners who opt for Tata Pro Edition need to shell out Rs 1.09 lakh to avail things like automatic sunroof, sunshades, front parking sensor, app-based TPMS, ambient lighting and chrome highlights. This announcement follows a few days after the launch of the ‘Festival of Cars’ campaign where Tata Motors are offering benefits upto Rs 1.65 lakh on its range of cars.

Product Accessories Price (Rs) PRO Package for Harrier Automatic sunroof, sunshades, front parking sensor, mobile holder wireless, TPMS app-based, ambient mood lighting, bonnet mascot, humanity line chrome, exhaust chrome 1.10 lakh PRO Package for Hexa Automatic sunroof, front parking sensor, mobile holder wireless, TPMS app-based, ambient mood lighting 1.00 lakh PRO Package for Nexon Sunroof pop-up, sunshades magnetic, ambient mood lighting, TPMS app-based, front parking sensor, vehicle tracking system 37,999 PRO Package for Tigor Sunroof pop-up, ambient mood lighting, sunshades magnetic, armrest, vehicle tracking system 29,999 PRO Package for Tiago Sunroof pop-up, ambient mood lighting, sunshades magnetic, camera with display on IRVM, armrest 29,999

Commenting on the Tata Pro Edition accessory package, S.N Barman, Vice President – Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “To add more cheer to this year’s festive season, we are delighted to announce the launch of the Pro Edition accessory packs for our valuable customers. These accessory packs will not only enhance the aesthetic appearance of our cars, but will also provide an exciting overall customer experience for all our existing new buyers. We are hopeful that these accessory packs will make this festive season more joyous for our customers, adding a dash of style and character to their cars.”