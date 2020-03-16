Tata Harrier 2020 Review – First Drive and Need to Know

The Tata Harrier 2020 is hot property right now being among the newest and best-looking SUVs around. We’ve spent time with the new model and here is everything you need to know.

Design and Exterior:

The new Tata Harrier 2020 retains its distinct appearance that’s a mix of modern, purposeful and aggressive. The Harrier, Tata Motors’ flagship SUV, is built on the Omega architecture that is derived from Land Rover’s legendary “D8” platform, with the styling based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. Since it first arrived in 2019, it has been admired with its combination of design and performance. It also clinched the coveted “Design of the Year” accolade at the Car India Awards 2020 for good reason. The new model gets bold new colour option called “Calypso Red” as well as a new darker shade of “Sparkle Cocoa”, with a selection of dual-tone options as well. The higher variants now get 17-inch alloy wheels with 235/65 tyres. There are new and more aerodynamic wing-mirrors. Additional chrome elements are available with the Style Pack as genuine accessories.

Interior and Equipment:

There is a lot to look forward to in the Tata Harrier 2020 with the company adding a lot of kit to spice up their flagship. The interior features classy materials and trim elements to make for a plush, premium-feel cabin. Oak brown upholstery and trim on the dash and door panels, together with a dark wood finish make for a posh cabin ambience. The 8.8-inch centre touchscreen and smart info-display and premium sound system with eight JBL speakers, together with the huge panoramic sunroof make it a nice place to be in. There’s a USB port as well to aid charging multiple devices, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and a fair amount of storage space inside and more in the door pockets.

Drivetrain and Performance:

One of two big changes is the new engine that’s BS VI-compliant, with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system for reduction of NOx emissions (oxides of nitrogen). The “Kryotec170” 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine also gets a bump up in output, now making 170 hp, with the same peak torque of 350 Nm.

The other big change is the introduction of a six-speed automatic transmission option; something many were waiting for. The transmission has been mapped to dynamically adapt to driving needs depending on the situation, for instance, holding gears when tackling slopes. There are three drive modes as well: City, Eco and Sport, which alter the characteristics of the Harrier on the go. The Terrain Response Modes, City, Wet and Rough Road, are in addition to the drive modes, and adapt the power delivery to suit the terrain. For those wondering about efficiency, using the Eco mode with judicious accelerator pedal use at constant highway speed saw an indicated real-time fuel efficiency figure of 25.4 km/l! Yes, for the AT variant.

Furthermore, all variants of the Tata Harrier 2020 are now equipped as standard with the Electronic Stability Program as standard. This acts as a giant safety net and helps improve the stable feel.

Variants and Pricing:

The Tata Harrier 2020 is available in a total of eight variants: five manual and three automatic. The five manual variants XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ+ are priced between Rs 13.69 lakh and 18.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The automatic variants XMA, XZA and XZA+ are priced between Rs 16.25 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition, the Chrome pack and the Dark edition models (on XZ and above) are available.

Need to Know: Tata Harrier 2020 XZA+

Price: Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Engine: 1,956 cc, in-line four, turbo-diesel

Max Power: 170 hp @ 3,750 rpm

Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1,750-2,500 rpm

Transmission: Six-speed, automatic, front-wheel drive

Suspension: MacPherson strut front, twist beam/Panhard rod rear

Weight: 1,700 kg (estimated)

Story: Jim Gorde