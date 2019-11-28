Tata Altroz Rolls Out In Pune

The first unit of the new Tata Altroz has rolled out from the Tata Motors plant in Pune. Tata have said that they will launch their new premium hatchback in January 2020 in the country.

The Tata Altroz is the second vehicle that has been designed under the company’s Impact design 2.0 language after the Tata Harrier. However, the Tata Altroz is the first to use the new ALFA architecture and the company promises that the car will redefine the gold standard of premium hatchbacks in India.

Commenting on the roll-out, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “We are thrilled to roll-out yet another class-defining product from the plant today. The Altroz is our first product that will be launched on the all-new ALFA platform and we believe that it will raise the bar for vehicles across the premium hatchback segment, come 2020. Since the unveiling of the concept in 2018, the anticipation for Altroz has always been high. We hope that customers will appreciate the new futuristic design with a host of smart features, many of which are one segment above.”

First showcased in its concept form, the 45X, at the Auto Expo in 2018 and the Geneva International Motor Show after, the Tata Altroz received favourable reactions by crowds for the futuristic design. In March 2019, Tata Motors finally revealed the Altroz in its final avatar at the Geneva International Motor Show, once again to very favourable reactions.

The Tata Altroz is finally being rolled out now and we will keep you updated with the happenings of this anticipated hatchback following its first drive soon.