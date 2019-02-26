Tata Altroz Premium Car Announced

Indian motor vehicle giant, Tata Motors, have announced the official name for their 45X Concept car showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. It will be called the Tata Altroz. Tata Motors plan on showcasing the production version of this premium urban car at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

Tata state that the car is inspired by the albatross, one of the largest birds in the world, and they say the car will ‘woo’ customers due to its class-leading offerings. Characteristics of the albatross such as agility, speed, and efficiency shall be portrayed in the new vehicle. However, the albatross is an ocean bird, hence Car India doesn’t advise following all characteristics of the animal with the Tata Altroz.

The Tata Altroz will be engineered on the new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture. Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language is the basis of the new Tata Altroz and the car aims at reinventing the urban car design emphasizing on connectivity and everyday mobility along with performance.

Speaking on the naming, Mayank Pareek – President of Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are extremely elated to announce the name of our upcoming model, which will redefine the premium hatchback segment for the industry. With superlative design elements and a versatile architecture, the Tata Altroz is the perfect amalgamation of futuristic design, advanced technology, class-leading connectivity, thrilling performance, and smart packaging. We are excited to introduce this product to our customers and are gearing up for its commercial launch in mid-2019. With Turnaround 2.0 now in full swing, we aim to continue winning sustainably in the PV segment through such timely product interventions.”

Story: Zal Cursetji