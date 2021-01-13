Tata Altroz iTurbo Unveiled

The Tata Altroz iTurbo has been unveiled in India today. Bookings for the car open tomorrow and prices will be announced on 22 January.

It has been one year since Tata Motors launched their premium hatchback, the Altroz, in our market. To celebrate the first anniversary of the car, they have unveiled the Tata Altroz iTurbo today. This variant will be offered in three trim levels, XT, XZ, and a new XZ+, and sports some additional convenience features as well.

The Tata Altroz iTurbo uses a new 1.2-litre, turbocharged petrol motor putting out 110 hp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 140 Nm between 1,500 and 5,500 rpm. To begin with, it will only be offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an all-new dual-clutch automatic option will be offered in the near future. The iTurbo will also come equipped with two drive modes – Sport and City. With the introduction of this model, there are now two petrol engine options in the line-up. The Altroz iTurbo boasts of a 0-100 km/h acceleration time in just 11.9 seconds. The manufacturers have claimed a mileage of 18.13 km/l.

A new ‘Harbour Blue’ colour is available in all variants from Altroz XM+ upwards. The option of a black roof is available in the XZ and XZ+ variants of Altroz iTurbo. This is accompanied with perforated leather seats and new black and light grey interiors. Other new features include ‘Xpress Cool’ which helps the cabin reach comfort temperatures quickly by optimally setting the air conditioning to maximum cooling, more personalization on the infotainment screen, two additional tweeters by Harman for a better surround sound experience and much more.

A smart new connected technology, iRA (Intelligent Real time Assist), has been designed to cater to the needs of the Indian customer. This connected technology offers 27 features with five layers of connectivity. These five layers include remote commands, vehicle security, location-based services, gamification and live vehicle diagnostics. Tata Motors have also incorporated Natural Voice Tech, which allows a driver to give commands to the car as per their convenience. Users can speak in Hindi or English and the system is tuned to understand over 70 different commands.

Bookings are open for the Altroz iTurbo from tomorrow for a token amount of Rs 11,000 and the prices will be announced at the launch on 22 January.