Tata Altroz Earns a Five Star Safety Rating From Global NCAP

The Tata Altroz has earned itself a Five Star safety rating by the Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), becoming the second Indian car to do so, and continuing the tradition of Tata Motors making safe cars that earn high safety ratings.

This is a big deal for Tata Motors. The company which deserves a proper congratulations and it sure has made all of us quite happy. Safety is an important aspect for vehicles and the need of the hour and a proper five-star rating is the best of the best. Rather deserving if you ask us.

We hope Tata Motors continue to produce cars at this level which, in turn, will help the Indian car manufacturers succeed even further. To read about how the new Tata Altroz performs, read our first drive review right here: New Tata Altroz First Drive Review