Taking in the Taj in the Audi A4

The Audi A4 is our ride this time around as we head from India’s capital to arguable her most recognised monument. Here’s a quick look at our drive

Story: Harket Suchde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The Taj Mahal needs no introduction, and a visit to take in its exquisite beauty is one that thousands of tourists undertake on a daily basis. Everything from its architectural prowess to the story of romance and longing that it is enshrouded in, and of course the fact that it is recognised as one of the seven wonders of the world, makes it a go-to destination for all sorts of people from all corners of the globe. Recently we became a part of that throng as we made our way from Delhi to Agra to go see the Taj.

We set off then, in the A4 with its 190-PS producing 2.0-litre diesel engine, and seven-speed auto ‘box making things easy and enjoyable from the get-go. This feeling of comfort and convenience was further accented by the amazing virtual cockpit technology it boasts of. This tech allows you to convert your info console into a large, full-colour navigation station instead, allowing you to keep focused on what’s ahead rather than constantly stealing glances at the infotainment. Once we hit the famed Yamuna Freeway, guided by the maps, it was time to engage cruise control, and enjoy the drive.

We made it to Agra not long after, and visited historic spots like Itmad Ud Daulah’s tomb, Agra Fort, and Akbar’s Tomb in near by Sikandra. The highlight of the visit was undoubtedly the Taj Mahal though, who’s sheer gloriousness has hardly dimmed and whose marble walls still shimmer in the sunlight. After taking in this awe-inspiring structure, it was time to turn around and head back.

