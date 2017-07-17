Suzuki Swift Hybrid launched in Japan

Suzuki Motor have undraped the brand-new Suzuki Swift Hybrid for the Japanese market on July 12 currently available in two variants: Swift Hybrid SG and Swift Hybrid SL.

The hatchback combines the standard 91 PS, 1.2-litre petrol engine to a 10 kW Motor Generator Unit (MGU) and a five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) gearbox. This hybrid system automatically stops the internal combustion engine and switches to EV (electric vehicle) driving when the vehicle is cruising at a constant speed or making its way through crowded streets. Suzuki claim that the Swift Hybrid can average 32 km/l. The Swift Hybrid SL variant is equipped with paddle-shift in order to provide a captivating driving experience. Furthermore, advanced safety features include the Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) collision-mitigating system that is equipped with a monocular camera and a laser sensor to detect other vehicles, as well as SRS curtain airbags and front seat SRS side airbags.

Maruti Suzuki have not commented on this hybrid Swift’s arrival to India. However, the next-gen Swift will be seen at the 2018 Auto Expo and will be launched in India early next year.

Story : Aahil Akkalkotkar