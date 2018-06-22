Suzuki Solio Spotted in India



The Suzuki Solio is currently being tested on our roads and could replace the ageing Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

Being an international model, the Solio is available in a range of options including seven- and five-seat variants. The car being tested in India seems to be a five-seater, which promises to offer a generous cabin room, though the boxy design might take a while to get accustomed to. Another interesting feature is the electrically powered, sliding rear doors. This may well prove to be extremely handy in our country, as it offers the convenience of sliding open the doors even in tight spots.



Since the car was on the move, we couldn’t take a closer look at the test mule to determine the powertrain the India-specific car would get. Maruti’s version of the Suzuki Solio could come equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol hybrid, which makes 92 PS and 118 Nm of torque. That’s 9 PS and 5 Nm more than the naturally-aspirated version of the 1.2-litre engine that currently powers other cars from the Maruti Suzuki stable.

The car is expected to be launched later this year and will be priced at a slight premium over the current WagonR, which carries a sticker of Rs 4.22 lakh to Rs 5.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki will be looking at marketing the car for its practicality and the spacious cabin’s smart configuration. We’ll provide you with the latest developments as soon as we get them.