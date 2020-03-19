Suzuki Launch Baleno Cross Abroad, Unlikely to Come to India

The Made in India Maruti Suzuki Baleno is being sold as in Colombia in an additional Baleno Cross guise. Of course, adding Cross to a hatch’s moniker typically signifies a more rugged, adventure-ready variant, and this is the case with the Baleno Cross too…sort of.

In reality, Colombia only received the pre-facelift first-gen Baleno as part of its lineup until now. What we see as the current-gen Baleno with the slightly updated grille and bumpers is essentially what is called the Baleno Cross variant there. The only difference is that it also gets a luggage rack and minimal rubber cladding on the sides for some additional protection. It doesn’t get any elements that would actually make it a more capable all-roader.

No improved ground clearance, or modified suspension, or even some perfunctory skid plates. Will this Baleno Cross variant make its way to India in the near future? Unlikely, considering that the Baleno as we mentioned earlier, is made in India and exported to foreign markets from here. And If Maruti Suzuki were planning on introducing the Baleno Cross to the Indian market, logically, they would have done it here already.

More importantly, these ‘Cross’ variants haven’t really set the Indian market ablaze. Whether it’s the Etios Cross, Fiat Aventura, or the i20 Active none of these models have made much of a dent on our shores. And it’s not like Maruti will require a pseudo-adventure variant to try and boost the sales of what is very distinctly an urban hatchback.