Suzuki Ignis Crash Tested, Receives a Three Star Rating

The Suzuki Ignis was crash tested at the at the Global NCAP and has received a three-star rating.

Global NCAP and the Automobile Association of South Africa reveal the results of the third round of #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test with the support of the FIA Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies. The results concluded that the Suzuki Ignis has a sufficient safety rating for adult occupants but a very disappointing result for child occupant protection.

The Suzuki Ignis was crash tested at 64km/h and received a three-star rating in the frontal crash test.

The Ignis was rated as unstable and does not offer chest protection for the driver. Child safety of the Suzuki Ignis received a very low rating considering the fact that Suzuki did not recommend a Child Restraint System (CRS) for the Ignis. Global NCAP considers that car manufacturers are responsible for all the occupants in the car and for this reason they must always recommend CRS to be used in the test. Due to this the Suzuki Ignis was not awarded points for this aspect during the crash test.

The Suzuki Ignis sold in Africa is identical to the Maruti Suzuki Ignis that is on sale in India in terms of safety equipment; the only difference in the India spec model is that it gets a seatbelt reminder for the co-driver as well. The European spec Ignis offers the following safety tech as standard: 6 airbags (2 frontal, 2 side body and 2 side curtain airbags) and Electronic Stability Control. Global NCAP also noted that there is no provision that allows the car to disable the co-driver’s airbag in case a rear-facing child seat is installed in the co-driver’s seat.

The Suzuki Ignis’s bodyshell was rated as unstable in the test’s results, which may be a cause for concern.

Story: Azaman Chothia