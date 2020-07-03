Suzuki Across Launched in Europe

The Suzuki Across is the first re-badged Toyota to be launched in Europe, as it is based on the RAV4 crossover.

The Suzuki Across follows a similar trajectory to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno – which became the Glanza here in India – only this time a Toyota vehicle has been given the re-badge treatment rather than the other way around. The Suzuki Across is a crossover with 4×4 capabilities and the keen SUV stylings that the RAV4 has garnered praise for in the past. It sits on 19-inch alloys, sports a distinctive hexagonal shape, and comes with LED lighting all around.

The Suzuki Across gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment which features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink compatibility. A plug-in hybrid system powers the Suzuki Across. The powertrain features a front electric motor drawing juice from a 18.1 kWh (50.9 Ah) high capacity lithium-ion battery that is mounted beneath the floor for low-end torque, and it is mated to a 2.5-litre petrol engine for acceleration at higher speeds. An independent 40kW rear motor that works in conjunction with the front motor to provide front:rear torque variation ranging from 100:00 to 20:80.The engines combine to produce a maximum output of 134kW (180 hp) and 270Nm of torque. Safety features include Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), and more, using technology like a millimetre-wave radar and monocular camera.

The Suzuki Across is unlikely to make its way to India but it does demonstrate that the Suzuki – Toyota alliance is still going strong.



