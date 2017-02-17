Super-fast: New Ferrari 812 Superfast Unveiled



Ferrari have unveiled the all-new replacement for the F12berlinetta, due to be revealed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show and named the Ferrari 812 Superfast. It is also the most powerful car ever made by Maranello’s finest.

Ferrari have decided to use the 2017 Geneva Motor Show as the platform for the world-premiere of their new flagship V12 grand tourer. The arrival of the new car also coincides with the 70th Anniversary of the first-ever Ferrari V12. To mark this milestone, the new car will be available with a new paint-option called Rosso Settanta.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is propelled forward by an all-new 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated direct-injection V12 which produces 800 PS at 8,500 rpm and 718 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Ferrari claim that 80 per cent of the torque is available from 3,500 rpm. The power will be sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 812 Superfast also claims to be the fastest car ever produced by the Italian marque; maybe they forgot about the limited-production hybrid-hypercar: LaFerrari, with 963 PS.



The 812 Superfast is equipped with cutting-edge control systems, resulting in improved handling and road holding. The 812 is the first Ferrari to be equipped with EPS (Electric Power Steering) which, is used to fully exploit the potential of the car’s performance and, through the integration with all the electronic vehicle dynamics controls – including the latest 5.0 version of Ferrari’s Side-Slip Control (SSC) – make its performance easier to handle. The vehicle controls also feature, the Virtual Short Wheelbase 2.0 system (PCV) which, follows the experience gained with the F12tdf, and features a further evolution of the software that claims to improves the nimbleness of the handling and reduces the vehicle response times.



The Ferrari 812 Superfast could be the last Ferrari to feature a naturally-aspirated V12, with the company looking to pivot towards hybrid technology and turbo-charging to reduce their carbon-footprint. This technology has already been seen in the California T and 488 GTB which feature turbo-charged V8s. Ferrari have stated that all the front-engined V12s will feature hybrid-technology under the hood from 2020.

Story: Sahej Patheja