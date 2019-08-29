Sub-10 lakh Renault e-Kwid in the Works

Some major players in the Indian car market have brought their EVs to India. Renault are expected to be next in line but they are looking at launching an electric car that costs less than Rs 10 lakh. If they manage to pull it off, they will only have to fight with Mahindra’s little e2o Plus.

The e-Kwid may be familiar to some of us as the K-ZE Concept. The car has made its way into production form and is currently available in markets such as China under the “K-ZE”moniker. Renault claim that the e-Kwid can travel up to 250 km on a single charge.

The Kwid is undoubtedly Renault’s bestseller in India and its looks and practicality are popular traits among customers. So, an electric version of this capable hatchback may strike the right chord among motorists looking for an electric hatchback that does not cost as much as a small house.

Do not get your hopes up too high because it is not likely to appear on our shores in production form before 2022.

Story: Joshua Varghese