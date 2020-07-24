Striking New BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow

The BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow is a special take on the luxury seven-seat sports activity vehicle from the Bavarian giant.

An already imposing presence on the road, the X7 has received a special edition model that truly highlights the virtues of the night. Combining its presence with a striking charisma and balancing luxury with an eye-catching sporty finish.

Unique BMW Individual design and equipment make the BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow stand out, underlining its sporty appearance as well as its luxury ambience. The X7 is BMW’s largest model and stands as tall as the BMW Individual special paint finish Frozen Arctic Grey metallic stands apart. This high-quality and very elaborate variant of the body finish is now used for the first time in a BMW X model.

The highlights in the BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow, apart from the unique finish, are the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line features: the side window surrounds, covers of the B and C pillars and exterior mirror bases. There’s a black chrome finish on the frame and the bars of the large kidney grille, the Air Breathers and the exhaust tailpipe covers. The M sports exhaust system is standard as are 22-inch M light-alloy wheels in Jet Black with mixed tyres, with aero-optimized bodywork from the M sports package.

Inside, the the BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow is available with either six or seven seats. An M leather steering wheel and BMW Individual equipment details and BMW Individual Merino full leather upholstery offer a high level of exclusivity. The roof liner is in Night Blue with Alcantara finish and the instrument panel and the door armrests are covered in Night Blue Nappa leather. The BMW Individual Fineline Black interior trim with aluminium inlays and the trim finishers in Piano Black make for a fascinating aura marked by the “Edition” logo.

The coordinated details of design, features and equipment make the BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow a collector’s item. It will be produced at the BMW plant in Spartanburg, USA from August 2020 onwards in limited numbers of about 500 units. The edition model is available worldwide and can be combined with all engines offered for the BMW X7.

The BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow will be available with all powertrain combinations. The X7 xDrive30d and xDrive40d were recently updated with 48-volt mild-hybrid engines. The 30d now makes 286 hp and 650 Nm, while the new 40d packs a hefty 340 hp and 700 Nm. The X7 M50d, now also available in India, packs a more potent quad-turbo version of the six-cylinder diesel engine with 400 hp and 760 Nm.

Also read: BMW X7 xDrive30d Road Test Review | BMW Introduces New 48-volt Mild-hybrids