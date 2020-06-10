Start of Electric BMW iX3 Production on Track

The all-new, all-electric BMW iX3 is on track to see production as planned for a release by the end of this year.

With its homologation tests concluding successfully, the first fully electric SUV model from BMW will be produced as per their schedule in China for the global market later in 2020.

The new BMW iX3 is the electrified alternative of the X3 and will feature a potent powertrain to go with its mid-size premium SUV genes and form. BMW have been systematically pursuing their electrification strategy and aim to release the new BMW iX3 for sale in global markets by the end of 2020. Standard production will get underway at the BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) joint venture in China in late summer as planned with BBA Plant Dadong producing their first “Sports Activity Vehicle”, or SAV, with a pure electric drive train for the global market.

With the requisite homologation and testing of the new BMW iX3 successfully completed – with more than 340 hours of testing and over 7,700 kilometres of test drives completed within four weeks. Preparations for production of the BMW iX3 were stepped up in Shenyang in parallel as well. BBA have been building iX3 pre-production vehicles at Plant Dadong in Shenyang since the middle of last year. The 200th pre-production model recently came off the assembly line and test drives on Chinese roads began, thus allowing test engineers to further development and make final adjustments.

Arno Keller, Head of Development, BMW iX3, said, “This is the first time we have completed the entire homologation process for a fully electric model in China and Europe at the same time. The staff on our testing team mastered this unique challenge with tremendous dedication and efficiency.”

The fully-electric BMW iX3 and the conventional X3 with a combustion engine are being produced on the same production line. This enables high efficiency and flexibility in production. The new BMW iX3 fully-electric vehicle comes at a time where demand for electric vehicles (EV) has expanding significantly. Of course, being based on the BMW X3 and inheriting its versatility and robust functionality with clean drive technology for emission-free driving pleasure helps its cause even further. The BMW X3 is, thus, the brand’s first model available with conventional petrol and diesel engines, a plug-in hybrid system or a pure electric driveline.

The BMW iX3 comes with fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, including a drive unit with the electric engine, power electronics and transmission integrated into one central housing, significantly reducing installation space and mass of the units, relative to output, while also offering added flexibility for installing new electric powertrain components in different vehicle derivatives. The fifth-generation electric drive train also includes new and more powerful high-voltage batteries. Thanks to their scalable, modular design, these can be used flexibly in the respective vehicle architecture and at the respective production locations. Another important point is that the electric motor no longer uses any rare earth material and ensures that the BMW Group does not depend on their availability.

The BMW iX3 will offer a competitive power output, high instant torque and a range of about 440 kilometres (preliminary, WLTP). This eDrive technology will also be used in the upcoming BMW i4 and iNEXT models from next year on.

