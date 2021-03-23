Sport-luxury Charged Up: Jaguar I-Pace Launched in India

The all-electric Jaguar I-Pace has been launched in India starting from Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom). Three trim levels, S, SE and HSE, are on offer.

Just a couple of months after the first unit of the Jaguar I-Pace landed in Mumbai for extensive testing and validation, in the top-of-the-line HSE trim, the Indian-owned British marque has introduced the all-electric luxury SUV in India. It becomes the fifth new electric SUV to be introduced in India and only the second premium luxury model.

With typically new-gen Jag design language, the I-Pace stands out from the crowd with its sleek styling and unique coupé SUV silhouette. The J-blade lighting and wide front grille look sharp. The long 2,990-millimetre wheelbase is more than that of a Discovery while its 4,682-mm length means it’s compact but spacious, large but planted and easy to drive and exploit its potential.

Inside, the Jaguar I-Pace balances sports car focus and luxury craftsmanship for the new digital age. The electric architecture shapes the five-seater cabin and lends it a distinct character. A mix of touchscreens, dials and buttons make for easy access to most-needed functions. An ingenious, an optional, system cleanses the cabin air by reducing harmful pollutants. This is activated simply by pushing the “Purify” button and a specially-designed filter attracts and captures fine particulates, such as PM2.5 and airborne allergens including dust and pollen. The space continues in the cargo area, with 656 litres of volume available. Folding down the rear seats expands that to 1,453 litres.

Powering the new Jaguar I-Pace are a pair of electric motors, one each on the front and rear axles, good for a combined 400 hp and 696 Nm. That allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. Driving is aided by one-pedal operation for acceleration and braking. A 90-kWh lithium-ion battery-pack powers the motor and allows a range of up to 470 km (WLTP). The charge time using a normal socket is 10 hours; enough for an overnighter. The I-Pace is equipped with the brand’s All Surface Progress Control, all-wheel drive with torque vectoring by braking, adaptive surface response and active air suspension with adaptive dynamics.

The Jaguar I-Pace starts from Rs 1.06 crore for the S. The SE is Rs 1.08 crore and the top-spec HSE is priced at Rs 1.12 crore, all ex-showroom. Jaguar India are offering initial customers a complimentary bunch of benefits including five-year service package and road-side assistance, eight-year/1,60,000-km battery warranty, and 7.4-kW AC charging box.