Spider-Man spotted on his brand new Audi A8

Your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man sure knew how to make an entry at the world premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming.Last night, Los Angeles witnessed the entry of Spider-Man alongside many Hollywood stars at the TLC Chinese Theatre .Not only did Tim Holland, who plays the titular character in the film, dress up in his Spidey costume but was chauffeured down the red carpet in the brand new Audi A8. Surprisingly, Tim Holland was seen standing on the car while making his grand entrance. The hero climbed on top of the full-size sedan’s hood and leaned on its windshield pretending to fire off his web-shooters, and also to take selfies with the audience gathered at the movie’s debut.

Obviously, the car was not without camouflage as it was clad in a full-body spider web disguise to complement the movie. The conventional swirl design has been altered to incorporate spider webs on the vehicle’s doors and within its signature rings. Meanwhile, co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau arrived together in a black Audi R8 Spyder making quite a stunning entry as well.

While the new Audi A8 won’t be officially revealed until July 11 in Barcelona at the Audi Summit, it will make its debut in the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: Homecoming that swings into cinemas worldwide on June 28. As part of the automaker’s teaser campaign, Audi is using its Marvel movie tie-in to demonstrate the A8’s semi-autonomous driving abilities known as Audi AI Traffic Jam.

Have fun watching Holland’s epic entrance. Find out more about Audi and Marvel’s tie-up in our previous story on the subject here.

Story : Aahil Akkalkotkar