Specifications Comparison: Jeep Compass v Skoda Karoq v BMW X1

At Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Skoda Karoq enters the premium SUV segment with a list of equipment that makes it an interesting value-for-money proposition.

Since the Skoda Karoq is being offered only in a petrol variant, we will limit this comparison to the top-end Jeep Compass MultiAir Limited+ AT and the entry-level BMW X1 sDrive20i Sport X; priced at Rs 21.92 lakh and Rs 35.90 lakh respectively (both ex-showroom). With more than Rs 10 lakh separating them, let us take a look at what they have to offer.

Styling

In the visual department, all three cars have the butch appeal that is expected of the modern urban SUV. Each of them strongly exhibit styling that is inherent to their respective manufacturer’s modern design language. Of the lot, the Skoda Karoq has the freshest face yet while the other two have received a facelift and more upgrades since they were first launched.

Engine and Transmission

Under the hood, the BMW X1 has the largest engine of the lot and is also the most powerful on paper. The Jeep Compass features the smallest engine of the trio, while the Skoda Karoq finds itself in last place in terms of horsepower. The Karoq draws power from the latest 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine which is one of the three new mills recently launched by Skoda as part of their BS6 initiative. All three cars are offered with seven-speed automatic transmissions.

Interior

On the inside, the X1 misses out on leather seats while the other two provide it as standard.

In terms of infotainment, the X1 takes a back seat because the most accessible variant only features a 6.5-inch central display without touchscreen functionality. Meanwhile, the Compass and Karoq feature an 8.4-inch touchscreen and an 8-inch touchscreen respectively, each equipped with the latest in connectivity options.

Safety and Driver Aids

All three SUVs are equipped with most of the modern safety tech including ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution) and traction control. The Karoq seems to be better equipped than the Compass and at par with the more expensive BMW, if not superior. The Czech car features a total of nine airbags as standard as compared to the German’s six.

Engine, Performance and Transmission

Model Displacement Power (hp) Torque (Nm) Transmission Jeep Compass 1.4 litre 162 250 Seven-speed automatic, FWD Skoda Karoq 1.5 litre 150 250 Seven-speed automatic, FWD BMW X1 2.0 litre 192 280 Seven-speed automatic, FWD

Safety

Model Airbags ABS EBD ISOFIX Jeep Compass Six Yes Yes No Skoda Karoq Nine Yes Yes Yes BMW X1 Six Yes Yes Yes

Overall

Of the trio, the BMW XI is certainly your best bet thanks to its performance figures and long equipment list but it is also the most expensive of the lot, by far; Rs 10 lakh more (before tax) than the Skoda Karoq. Taking that into consideration, the Karoq seems to be best value-for-money in this comparison. It has the looks to match its price, enough grunt beneath the hood to hold its own and an equipment list to be proud of. So, if you are looking for a well-built, generously-equipped urban SUV that is almost as good as the German bigwigs without a similar price tag, then the Karoq is a great choice.