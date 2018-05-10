Specially Designed Force Gurkha For The Indian Army



Force Motors, the company that gave us our MUV of the Year, the hardcore Gurkha, has won the military contract for manufacturing Light Strike Vehicles for the Indian army. Beating some well established competition, the company does have some previous vehicles which are already in service with the armed forces.

The Light Strike Vehicles will be based on the new Force Gurkha 4×4 and have been designed by Force Motors with two years of testing and trials in extremely harsh and varied environments and terrain. From 50°Celsius deserts to -30°Celsius in the Himalayas, these vehicles were tested to the limit with a focus on their speed, agility and reliability. The vehicles are also capable of being airlifted and dropped into enemy territory if needed, and can be fitted with mounted rocket launchers and machine guns. They have run-flat tyres and differential locks on each wheel similar to what you would find on the Gurkha.

A Force Motors spokesman stated how pleased the company was for receiving the trust of the Indian Army towards their Light Strike Vehicle. Also stating that this was truly in support of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Force Motors also supplied engines for the Howitzer Guns (155 mm Bofors guns) and are currently holding trials for engines for the Dhanush Gun too. (Also read: New Force Gurkha Launched)

Story: Zal Cursetji