Special Edition Renault Duster Sandstorm Launched



Renault India have launched the Duster in a new guise, the Sandstorm edition, packing nine new enhancements from the standard Duster. The new Duster Sandstorm has a new matte black front grille with Duster branding and lamps along with new decals. Other changes to the exterior are the new ‘Zodiac’ 16-inch alloy wheels. It is available powered by the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel motor which produces either 85 PS or 110 PS. Both are available in the RxS variant. Power flows through either a five-speed manual or a six-speed manual and be available in 2WD (front-wheel drive) only. (Also read: Renault Confirm India Launch for Captur)



Commenting on the launch of the new Duster Sandstorm, Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Renault Duster, which has over the years acquired the stature of a cult product, has the widest offerings in the SUV segment. As part of our endeavour to keep our products and services innovative and contemporary, the exciting enhancements on the Duster Sandstorm make it look even more rugged and tough – the very DNA of a true SUV. The new Duster Sandstorm Edition is offered at compelling price points and will provide the owners a bold, intelligent and efficient avatar of the Duster which will further continue to carry the legacy of the Duster forward in India.”

Story: Sahej Patheja